Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace a culvert pipe starting 8 a.m Monday on Missouri Highway 98 near Boonville.

Motorists will need to take an alternate route between Missouri Highway 87 and Orchard Drive. Work will occur 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Work is weather permitting and may be delayed or rescheduled. For more information, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit the MoDOT Central District website.