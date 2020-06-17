





For only the second time since its inception in 1915, the Prairie Home Fair has been canceled.

Complications of the COVID-19 global pandemic presented virtually insurmountable obstacles to being able to hold a safe, successful fair. The Prairie Home Fair board looked at it from all angles, from the potential spread of the disease, to logistics of keeping the public restrooms clean, to having enough volunteers, all the way to how to sell the famous “fair burgers” when ground beef is $6/pound.

After much discussion and even a few tears shed, the agonizing decision to cancel the 2020 Prairie Home Fair was made with a vow to come back better than ever in 2021. There is hope that the livestock shows will be held. Follow the Prairie Home Fair Facebook page for updates.

When and why was the fair canceled previously? There are several stories floating around including that it was called off due to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic or a meningitis outbreak. “Prairie Home Fair: 75 Years Treasured Memories Cookbook & History, 1915-1990” states the fair was canceled in 1943 because of World War II and resumed in 1944.

The late Martin Roedel is quoted as saying, “Then they said 'go ahead and have your fair.' So we had it every year after that.” According to the aforementioned history, “The government apparently thought – correctly – that the Prairie Home Fair was good for wartime morale.”

Prairie Home School District holds prom

The Prairie Home Junior-Senior Prom, originally slated for early April, was held Saturday, June 13 at The Copper Penny near Pilot Grove. The students looked especially radiant in their prom finery after the disappointments and cancellations at the end of the school year. The evening was capped off with the crowning of 2020 prom royalty, Queen Samantha Searles and King Tyler Angermayer.

Pool to take reservations; special events planned

The Prairie Home Pool is available for private parties after the relaxing of isolation rules Tuesday at the state level. Rental prices are $50 for the first hour and $25 for every hour after that. There is a reservation form at the pool.

The pool also is planning a couple special events. A Glow In The Dark party is planned 8-10 p.m. July 11 for ages 12 and under. Admission is $3 per person. A second Glow in the Dark Party is planned 8-10 p.m. for ages 13 and over. Admission is $3 per person. Updates are available on the Prairie Home Pool Facebook page.

Food pantry distribution schedule

Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution will take place 4-6 p.m. June 18 at Prairie Home United Methodist Church. Clients will check in under the awning at the back of the church and then wait in their cars.

To receive food at no charge, please bring a photo ID; Proof of address (utility bill, telephone bill, etc.); Social Security cards for each member of the household. If you are in a high risk group for contracting COVID-19, consider sending someone with a note/voucher to pick up food for you. If you have any questions, call 660-841-5439 and leave a message.