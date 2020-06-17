



While the overall festivities related with the annual Cooper County Youth Fair were canceled May 8 over COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the fair board still wanted to give county youth in 4-H and FFA a chance to show their livestock and other projects.

The fair will have a limited number of events. Social distancing requirements also will be instituted.

Fair celebrations will start 4 p.m. June 27 with the annual barbecue fundraiser. The pulled pork dinner will be served until 7 p.m. as a drive-thru. Orders will be taken and delivered to vehicles.

The fair officially kicks off July 18 and will run through July 24. Livestock shows will happen throughout the week and animals will not spend the night in fairground facilities. Cooper County 4-H and FFA livestock shows are no fit, trailer shows, with animals released immediately following their respective shows. The premium sale will happen the last day of the fair. Details to be announced.

The Fair board also is selling fireworks at the fairgrounds from Saturday through July 4. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit fairground operations and local youth.

Updates are available on the Cooper County Youth Fair website and Facebook page. Those with questions can email coopercountyfair@gmail.com

Cooper County Youth Fair 2020 schedule:

July 18 — Horse show: entry 2 p.m., competition 3 p.m. at pavilion

July 19 — FFA projects: accepted noon to 2 p.m. at west main building door; ham and bacon: accepted noon to 3 p.m. at east main building door.

July 20 — Ham and bacon judging: 8 a.m.; building projects: accepted from 5-7:30 p.m., drop-off only with no conference judging.

July 21 — Project judging begins; hams released: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., except those to sell; dairy goat show: 7-9 a.m. entry, show starts 9:30 a.m. at dairy goat barn; sheep/goats show: entry and weigh-in, 7-8 a.m., show starts 9 a.m. at pavilion; poultry/fowl show: entry 9-10 a.m., blood tests 10 a.m., show 1 p.m. at north barn.

July 22 — Exhibits on display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at main building; rabbits/guinea pig show: entry 8-10 a.m., show 1 p.m. at rabbit barn; swine show: entry and weigh-in 6-8 a.m., show 9 a.m. at pavilion.

July 23 — Exhibits on display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at main building; project pick-up: noon to 6 p.m.; steer show: 6-8 a.m. entry and weigh-in, show 9 a.m.; bucket calf and dairy cow: entry 7-7:30 a.m., show 8 a.m.; breeding beef will follow steer show, all at pavilion.

July 24 — Online and in-person 4-H and FFA livestock premium sale: 7 p.m.