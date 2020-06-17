





Bunceton High School students finally had their prom June 13. Administration, staff, and parents of juniors and seniors joined the juniors and seniors with a banquet before the promenade and dance.

Prom was held at the Zion Activity Center in Lone Elm with a western theme. Justin Luster and Abby Young were selected as king and queen, respectively.

Kindergartners graduate

The kindergarten Class of 2020 symbolically walked a bridge to end their days of kindergarten and begin their new journey into first grade.

Fourteen students took part, including Rawhi Alabidi, Alan Arnold, Wilford Baker, Byrdie Bradford-Sturguess, McKynlee Craig-Payne, Journey Davis, Zoey Dietzman, Jeffrey Eaton, Hadley Haslag, Summer Johnson, Remington Reeves, Emma Sowers, Anthony Stull and Olivia Wassmann.

Each are ready to face their new adventures in first grade for the 2020-2021 school year, kindergarten teacher Jessica Wolpers said, who is transitioning to teach second grade.

Summer reading program kicks off

Boonslick Regional Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program opened online sign-ups Monday.

Participants can track and log reading time to earn prizes. The program website is accessible from any device. Three programs are available for all reading levels. Activities and videos will be posted to the library website and its Facebook page.

Advanced Disposal Services to conduct Bulky items disposal Monday

Customers of Advanced Disposal Services within Bunceton city boundaries can place bulky unwanted items at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday.

Bulky waste is considered furniture or waste material from a residential source with a weight or volume greater than that is allowed in carts, bags, or cans.

Accepted items are televisions, tables, lawn furniture, dressers, fans, sofas, boxed springs, large toys, coffee tables, shelves, sectionals, mattresses, armoires, end tables, chairs, vanities, lamps, light fixtures and artificial Christmas trees.

All absorbent items must be dry due to weight restrictions.

Hazardous items, such as paint, gas, oil, etc.; construction debris, such as lumber, concrete, siding, roofing, windows, doors, etc.; yard waste or vegetation; ashes or burnt residue; home appliances or any materials banned from the landfill will not be accepted.

Home appliance and other white goods curbside collection is available for a fee, though. To make pick-up arrangements, call Advanced Disposal at 1-800-778 7652 or by email at maconmo@advanceddisposal.com. Items such as toilets must have tank removed from base and set beside it, carpets and carpet pads must be cut into 4x4-foot sections and tied, barbeque grills must have propane tanks removed and push mowers must have gas and oil removed.