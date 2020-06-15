KANSAS CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the middle of a Kansas City street with a head wound.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday for what was described as a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man near Thompson and Monroe avenues suffering from head trauma. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's name was not immediately released Monday.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said police collected evidence and canvassed the area looking for witnesses. No arrests had been reported by mid-morning Monday.