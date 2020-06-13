As the nightly Black Lives Matter demonstration moved up Worley Street on Friday evening, a big voice from small vocal chords took up leadership of the chants.

"I can’t breathe," Cali Walton called out, with the marchers responding in kind with the words used repeatedly by George Floyd as he was pinned under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

With her mother Latoya Hunter and friend Aaylon Hickem walking alongside, Cali really didn’t need the megaphone she was holding to make herself heard.

When she tried to pass the loudspeaker to Aaylon to lead the next chant, "No Justice, No Peace," he did once but was shy about continuing. Not Cali, though, and she continued where he would not.

For nine consecutive nights, Hunter and her daughter have been out with the demonstrations intended to bring attention to racial issues in policing. Asked, Cali knew exactly how many days she has participated before her mother could think it out.

"It means everything to me," Cali said.

For Columbia, it was the 12th consecutive day of demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd was taken into custody by four Minneapolis officers for an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

As they took him to a patrol vehicle, Floyd was forced to lie on his face and stomach on the street while Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his back and neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Each nightly demonstration includes a period when participants are asked to lie on the pavement for that long to understand how long Floyd was pinned under the officer.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and lesser offenses, while the other three officers have been charged with abetting the murder of Floyd. All have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Demonstrators have also chanted the name of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman killed by police bullets when her boyfriend opened fire on officers serving a no-knock search warrant. He thought he was defending his home against intruders.

Taylor was struck by eight bullets. The Louisville Metro Council this week enacted a ban on no-knock warrants.

Another incident came to light this week where a Black person under police control said "I can’t breathe" as Floyd did before he died. In Austin, Texas, in March 2019, Javier Ambler was shocked repeatedly by deputies as he lay on the pavement, pleading with them to save him.

The Friday evening march took demonstrators from the Boone County Courthouse, starting shortly after 6:30 p.m., down Walnut Street to Providence Road and then north to Worley Street. The contingent of about 100 moved west, then north through the neighborhood of modest homes, drawing the attention and support of residents who stepped out to watch.

The route back to the courthouse took about 90 minutes.

Catching their breath and refreshing with water, Hunter said she has not been politically active in the past and is learning along with her daughter. She moved to Columbia 10 years ago from St. Louis, she said, before Cali was born.

She likes Columbia because it is smaller and has less crime than St. Louis.

"This is my first time being active," she said. "I’m trying to educate myself and educate my daughter."

Rather than being shy with the megaphone, Cali’s voice was strong.

"Because that I'm not that nervous about it, even though there's a lot of people, I am still confident about it," she said.

Asked if she will be demonstrating, if need be, when she’s her mother’s age, Cali again didn’t hesitate with an answer.

"Yes, I will be out here," she said.

