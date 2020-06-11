Black and white Columbia teens put their voices at the forefront of Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration.

For Saly Seye, 17 and a student at Rock Bridge High School, it was the fourth evening she has been on the streets.

“I don’t really feel like I have a choice,” Saly said about protesting. “It’s something I need to do.”

She was one of several young people who grabbed the megaphone to speak when the group of about 100 completed a march from the Boone County Courthouse Plaza to the Francis Quadrangle at the University of Missouri.

She’s tired of educating white people how not to be racist, she said.

“Google is free,” she said.

For the 10th night running, demonstrators have been marching and chanting to protest abusive police tactics that put a knee on the neck and back of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds May 25 in Minneapolis.

The largest of the Columbia protests was on Sunday.

Floyd’s death has sparked the largest national outpouring of support for changing policing since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.

Other teen speakers Wednesday spoke of their personal experiences and reasons for participating.

Wearing a shirt bearing the words “enough is enough,” Will Mize, a 16-year-old student at Columbia Independent School, said white people need to call out their friends when they make racist comments.

“I’m 16 years old and I’m also white,” Mize said. “We have to hold our white friends accountable.”

When she was at Lange Middle School, speaker Nevaeh Moody, 16, said she didn’t participate in the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

She said Her white teacher, who is no longer with the school district, asked her why she lived in this country if she didn’t support it.

Now a student at Hickman High School, she said participating in the multiracial protests have given her a more favorable view of white people.

“It’s really opened up my eyes,” Nevaeh said. “Not all white people are the same.”

Her sister, Taliyah Moody, who will be a freshman at Hickman, also was at the protest.

“It’s important to come out to show support and show that you’re ready for change,” Taliyah said in an interview, adding that it’s especially important for young people.

Other speakers were even younger.

“It doesn’t matter what skin color you are,” said 10-year-old November Ridgeway. “You can be who you want to be.”

Columbia Public Schools teacher Daphanie Bibbs also spoke. She said what she heard from Nevaeh and a few other students about their experience in school disturbed her deeply.

“All these stories I’m hearing about really piss me off,” Bibbs said. “I’m trying to be a part of the change.”

Interviewed after speaking, she said there’s no room for racist teachers.

“There’s no excuse for students to feel like they don’t have a space,” Bibbs said.

She’s part of a new Teachers of Color Support Network with Worley Street Roundtable to help support and retain minority teachers.

Mollie Kurtz, who is gay, paid tribute to those at the Stonewall Riot in New York City and black civil rights leaders that helped pave the way for lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and transgender people to have the rights she has now.

Brice Long’s 7-year-old daughter asked him what is wrong with their skin that makes people want to hurt them. He also talked about the code words that trouble him when he hears them from white people.

Among them: “I don’t see color” and “I’m not a racist, but.”

The gathering Wednesday also drew veterans of past crusades for change. Bill Easley, 80, using crutches, said he’s a veteran of protests, including protesting against the death penalty.

“I want to leave behind something,” he said.

After marching down Eighth Street, the demonstrators lay face down on the circle drive at Francis Quadrangle for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The gesture, seen at demonstrations around the globe, is to show solidarity with Floyd.

“Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, we’re ready for change,” protesters chanted as they marched back to the courthouse.

It was important to participate, said marcher Thomas Malone, 28.

“I think that things have been left in the shadows too long,” Malone said in an interview. “It’s time for people to take action for the change they want to see, on the local, state and federal levels.”

Change will come eventually, he said.

“I’m relatively young, but it may not be in my lifetime still,” he said. “Things eventually will get better.”

At the courthouse plaza, as the protest wound down, Anna Knipfel, in a wheelchair after being struck by a car on the first night of protests, appealed for continued unity and to avoid destruction.

“If we want change, it’s not going to help us to act like fools,” Knipfel said.

The protests will continue, starting most nights around 6:30 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719