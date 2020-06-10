The Boonville City Council welcomed two news face to its ranks Tuesday evening when it certified the June 2 election results.

Curtis Robertson was elected to fill the Ward 3 seat previously held by Brent Bozarth.

No one filed for the Ward 4 seat held by Henry Hurt by the filing deadline. That opened up write-in provisions for his seat. Theresa Hurt received the majority of write-in votes with four out of a field of 13 write-in candidates. She accepted the results and will serve on the council.

Henry Hurt was presented with a plaque recognizing his years of service to the city by Mayor Ned Beach.

Ward 1 and 2 council members Steve Young and Susan Meadows were returned to their seats on the council. They ran unopposed.

Morris Carter was re-elected as Mayor Pro Tem from among the council members. He received the only nomination.

Boonville voters also approved a continuation of a half-cent capital improvement sales tax by 398 votes to 222.

"I would just like to thank the public for getting out and voting for the CIP tax,“ Carter said. ”It has really helped your city in the past and it will continue to provide some great services for the city.“

While a majority of the tax is used for capital improvement projects for the city’s parks, roads, police and fire department, 10% goes toward grants for local community groups.

Carter serves on a committee that receives grant proposals from those groups.

“It helps Kiwanis to provide school supplies,” he said as one example.

Other recipient organizations include the local food bank and OATS transport.

“This [tax] helps us to take care of our citizens and provide greater service for the people here in Boonville,” Carter said.