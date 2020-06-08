Two teenage passengers from Nixa were injured in Camden County Sunday evening after their vehicle crashed into a tree.

Benjamin M. Wilson, 18, was driving his 2009 Honda Civic with Lorili H. Smith, 18, in the passenger seat. Wilson failed to negotiate a curve on Dodds Camp Rd. and travelled off the left side of the roadway, eventually crashing into a tree.

Smith sustained moderate injuries while Wilson only received minor injuries. Wilson was not wearing a safety device, though Smith was. Both were transported to Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.