Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment — or its often-used abbreviation PPE — was rarely discussed outside the confines of a hospital.

And even then, only in the context of medical procedures.

"We’ve (worn) PPE our whole life and frankly we’ve taken care of these very types of infections," said Robin Blount, Boone Hospital Center chief medical officer. "But to walk through the hospital now to see every person in the hospital with a face mask on?"

COVID-19 poses a unique challenge for hospitals because of the proportion of patients that are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms but can still spread the disease. Which means all hospital staff, not just those who face patients, now require some kind of PPE.

"We’re running through masks much more quickly than we ever did," Blount said. "We have doubled what we keep on hand because of that."

Now, as hospitals are tasked with maintaining emergency preparedness measures as well as resuming some normal operations, sourcing personal protective equipment remains at the forefront of leaders’ priorities.

At MU Health Care that looks like assessing what went right during the onset of COVID-19 precautions and how to improve.

Marcy Maddox, director of supply chain operations, said PPE is considered a commodity good — meaning equipment is typically cheap and mass-produced.

"Generally, you have a vendor," she said. "You don’t have a lot of disruption in that particular area."

But there was. Monitoring PPE between October and May is standard procedure due to flu season.

"But then all the sudden you see your peers in other states really struggle and your reps are reaching out to you and saying things are really grim," Maddox said. "And you start to think ‘What do I do?’"

They started aggressively finding other sources of PPE, buying and storing as much as they could, while keeping expiration dates in mind.

Going forward, though, Maddox would like to see hospitals be less reactive. For example, she knows that the use of gloves has been 40% over production. So, going into the fall, that’s what she’s focusing on.

"You start to plan now for when that supply is depleted and (you decide) whether there is a change in clinical practice," Maddox said.

By change in clinical practice, Maddox means tweaking procedures to conserve materials. With gloves, she said, that’s not possible. Procedures that require gloves can’t be done without them, which is why she’s trying to be proactive in sourcing them. For other equipment, like masks, that hasn’t been the case.

In the past two and a half months, workers were asked to wear masks for longer periods than usual, sometimes keeping on the same mask between isolation patients, a deviation from previous hospital policy.

"It seems so counterintuitive to a previous state, but they are being very careful to make sure they are making strong decisions to make our staff safe," Maddox said.

At Boone Hospital Center, leadership began to feel the supply pinch before the first case of COVID-19 was even announced in Missouri. Due to a surge of cases in China, where the hospital’s surgical gowns are manufactured, Blount said the hospital approached a critical shortage in February. That time, they were able to get some gowns from MU Health Care and Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

But the disruption in supply lines, particularly those linked to international manufacturers, has prompted some in the medical field to wonder if the manufacturing of PPE might become more local.

Neither Maddox or Blount have heard talk of that, yet. They both say they still have a sufficient variety of suppliers at their disposal. What they are more concerned about is the rise of counterfeit or faulty equipment on the market.

"That was probably what we spent the most time on during our sourcing process," Maddox said. "We always vet our vendors, but you’re vetting them at a much faster pace than you normally have to and it was really surprising."

Blount and Boone Hospital Center spokesman Benjamin Cornelius both said they have received dozens of emails attempting to sell faulty products.

Blount said the hospital did receive some of the counterfeit masks the state of Missouri purchased in April, but none of it was used before it was recalled.

COVID has made PPE a household acronym and Blount doesn’t see that changing. New cases will continue to appear during the summer months as people become more active. She’s particularly worried the effect students returning for classes will have on local caseloads.

For now, she’s just making sure her hospital is ready.

"It’s definitely not post-COVID," Blount said. "COVID is here. What we’re learning is how to coexist with COVID because we’re going to see patients with COVID patients for probably years to come."