Sugar Creek fire – yes

Sugar Creek voters handily approved a half-cent sales tax for the city’s Fire Department.

The vote was 247 to 47 – a yes vote of 84 percent.

“I think our citizens just realize we’re blessed to have our own fire service and police service,” and want those workers well equipped, Mayor Mike Larson said Tuesday night.

The money is for equipment and training, but not salaries. The tax runs for 10 years.

Fort Osage schools

Fort Osage School District voters re-elected three incumbents Tuesday, with one challenger coming up short.

Incumbents Gary A. Thompson (990 votes), David L. Shrout (953) and Kelly K. Scott (889) edged out Christopher T. Gross (773).

Fort Osage fire – yes

Voters in the Fort Osage Fire Protection District increased the property tax levy to support ambulance service. The vote was 457 (53.26 percent) yes to 401 (46.74 percent) no.

The measure raises property taxes by 14 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Tim Brown was elected to the district’s board. He was unopposed.

Buckner tax – narrow no

In Buckner, voters said no to a 1 percent city sales tax by a margin of 10 votes.

The vote was 155 no (51.67 percent) to 145 yes (48.33 percent)

Mayor Darrel W. Box was re-elected. He was unopposed.

In Ward 3, Benjamin F. Ross defeated Timothy L. Runton, 69 votes to 29.

Incumbent Jimmie L. Jones in Ward 1, William A. Buckallew in Ward 2 and Mark A. Hohler, running to fix an unexpired term in Ward 3, were all unopposed.

Lake Tapawingo

Thomas D. Rodenberg, with 20 votes, edged Phillip Scherer, 17 votes, in Ward 2 in Lake Tapawingo. Steven L. Magel in Ward 1 and Robert L. Seago in Ward 3 were unopposed.

Sibley trustees

Sibley voters elected three trustees Tuesday – Troy Jeffries, David Jeffries and Jason Kimbrell. Theirs were the only names on the ballot.

Community college

Ellen F. Martin was elected trustee in Subdistrict 5 for the Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City, Missouri. Hers was the only name on the ballot.

Lake Lotawana

Aldermanic candidates Lawrence Byrne in Ward 1, Lanny Maness in Ward 2 and Jan Rase in Ward 3 were unopposed.