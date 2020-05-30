



Prairie Home United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church in Jamestown will be open for in-person services June 7, while following the coronavirus social distancing requirements.

Participants are asked to wear a mask, and accommodations will be made to place six feet between congregants. Hand-sanitizer will be available but not gloves.

Grace UMC will hold Sunday School starting 9 a.m. with worship to follow at 9:45. Sunday school starts 10 a.m. at Prairie Home with worship at 11 a.m. Both sanctuaries have two entrance doors and parishioners are encouraged to use either to maintain social distancing. Those with pre-existing conditions should wait some weeks longer before returning to church.

Sunday school classes will take place in facilities that maintain social distancing.

Children will stay with their families during the chidren’s sermon. Communion will be provided in sealed elements and there will be less singing.

Grace UMC is two blocks east of the four-way stop on Row Street (SR 179) in Jamestown. Prairie Home UMC is next to the water tower on SR 87.