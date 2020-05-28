Edward “Ed” Senger, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, and formerly of Sheyenne, ND, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Devils Lake.

Edward “Ed” Senger, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, and formerly of Sheyenne, ND, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Devils Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cando, ND, on Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Musgrave, celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. The visitation and service will follow CDC recommended restrictions regarding the coronavirus. Condolences can be sent to Ed Senger Family, P.O. Box 888, Cando, ND 58324. Memorials in Ed’s name are preferred to Uffda Fund for Animals, P.O. Box 454, Cando, ND 58324. Ed was born to Jake and Elizabeth (Heisler) Senger on June 25, 1937, in Devils Lake. He grew up on the family farm in rural Sheyenne. Ed was united in marriage to Lois Erdmann on June 17, 1967, in Halliday, ND. The couple farmed, raised cattle, chickens, ducks, geese and always had a large garden, until 2000 when Ed retired. They continued to live on the farm until July of 2019 when they moved to Devils Lake. Ed enjoyed gardening, farming, watching westerns, playing cards, bingo, playing with his cats and dogs, and spending time with his family. He was especially happy to become a great-grandpa in 2019. Ed is survived by; his wife, Lois, of Devils Lake; son, Troy (Cindy), of Cando; granddaughter, Haylee (TJ), of Cando; and great-granddaughter, Paisley, of Cando; brothers, LeRoy (Shelley Georgeson), of Crary, ND; Dan of Devils Lake; sisters, Jane Possen of Minot, ND; Janet (Gary) Schoenberg, of Vancouver, WA; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by; his parents; sister, Dorothy; and an infant brother. A special thanks to Altru Hospice for their excellent care. Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com. Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando is in charge of arrangements.