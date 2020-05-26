Independence is the latest city to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks show due to the pandemic.

The city announced Tuesday the annual show, which in recent years has been July 3 on the lawn at the LDS Visitors Center on Walnut Avenue, has been canceled. In a release, City Manager Zach Walker said the decision came from both budgetary and public health concerns, and the city had been trying to find sponsorships even before pandemic restrictions started in mid-March.

“With the current climate,” Walker said, “we were not able to finalize these agreements in time to move forward with this year’s event and do not believe it is the interest of the public health to plan such a large gathering of citizens and visitors at this time.”

The city did accept applications for non-profit vendor fireworks sales this year.

The city of Blue Springs announced last week it had canceled the Red, White and Blue Springs Fireworks show. Lee’s Summit announced earlier it has canceled the Legacy Blast fireworks display scheduled for July 2. Organizers of the KC RiverFest on July 4 have also canceled this year’s festival and fireworks show at Berkley Riverfront Park.