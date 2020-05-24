



Report as of May 22

Cooper County Sheriff

Ryan C Valdez, 29, no known address. Failure to appear on original charges of driving while intoxicated - prior and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Steven A Brown, 47, Boonville. Probation violation on the original charges of two counts of possession of controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and one count of driving while license revoked/suspended. Bond set at $4500. He could not post bond and remains in custody CCDC.

Virgen Kariesnna Sanchez, 40, McAllen, Texas. Probation violation warrant on original charges of forgery and possession of a forging instrument. No bond set. Remains at CCDC.

Brandon J Thompson, 31, Boonville. Failure to appear on possession of marijuana. Bond set at $800. He posted bond and was released.

Shannon DeWayne Stockwell, 41, Sedalia. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. Stockwell posted bond and was released.

Cheyenne D Hershey, 39, Independence. Failure to appear on the original charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of 10 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. She could not post bond and remains in custody at CCDC.

Ronnie W Phillips, 38, Fayette. First-degree property Damage. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. Phillips could not post bond and remains in custody at CCDC.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Carlos Montoya-Lopez, 45, Kansas City, outstanding U.S. Marshals Service warrant for probation violation on original charge of illegal entry. No bond. He also was cited for driving without a license. He was released to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Christopher T. Roper Jr., 34, Boonville, outstanding Cooper County warrant charging for probation violation on original charge of child neglect. Bond was set at $1,000 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Cameron S. Keene, 19, Jefferson City, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Bruce W. Barnes, 51, Boonville, third-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Timothy J. Mackenzie Jr., 27, Boonville, driving without a valid license. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Gary M. Todd, 59, driving while license revoked, no proof of insurance and speeding (42/30). Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

May 15

Two-vehicle crash at Boonville Correctional Center. No reported injuries.

May 16

Two-vehicle hit and run crash with injuries in the 1400 block of Jefferson Road.

May 17

Two-vehicle crash at Love’s Travel Plaza. No reported injuries.

May 20

Two-vehicle crash at Casey’s General Store at 915 Main St. No reported injuries.

Two-vehicle crash with injury at Valley Hope on Ashley Road.

Undated

Two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.