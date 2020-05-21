The 11th annual Best of the Lake final survey is open! Vote for your favorite Lake of the Ozarks businesses, places and professionals!

It’s time to determine who will be Best of the Lake. Lake Lifestyles magazine’s 2020 Best of the Lake online poll is now open. This readers poll allows you to vote for your favorite businesses, services, events, people and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks. To access the survey go to https://lakenewsonline.gannettcontests.com/2020-Best-of-the-Lake/gallery?group=350578 to find a story with a link to the survey.

The survey has been narrowed down to the finalists. The top five in each category are listed, so it’s time to vote for your favorite. The business/person who receives the most number of votes will win.

The voting round takes place from May 21-June 12. The business/person who receives the most number of votes wins. All winners will be notified shortly after the survey closes. First and second place winners will be listed in the September/October issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party will be held to recognize the winners in September. Check back for more details and follow Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook.

For questions about the survey email info@lakelifestylesmagazine.com.