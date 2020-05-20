Originally known as Decoration Day as it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, Americans will observe Memorial Day come Monday, May 25.

The 146th day of the 2020 calendar year honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military, and gives cause for scores of persons to visit cemeteries or memorials, hold family gatherings and parades are sometimes commonplace.

Memorial Day public ceremonies have been cancelled at all five Missouri Veterans Cemeteries, including the Jacksonville, Mo. location, due to the COVID-19 health and safety concerns for the public.

As a result, Moberly's annual celebration, led by the VFW Post 2654, will not host a public ceremony Monday, and this weekend its members will not be placing American flags at Moberly grave sites of U.S. veterans reported Elaine Avery, VFW Post 2654 Auxiliary member.

“We hope and encourage everyone to take time to reflect, be thankful and honor all U.S. Veterans who, over time and through today, have served to protect and provide freedom for our country,” Avery said on behalf of VFW Post 2654.

However, Avery said the public is welcome to stop by the VFW Post 2654 office located at 1347 S. Morley St. and receive free small-sized American flags that persons can place on grave sites of veterans. Because there are no set business hours VFW personnel arrive at the building at various hours of the day, and if there are vehicles parked in its lot, the public can stop by and receive some assistance

There is no charge for persons to receive flags, donations to help defray expenses for this community service are accepted.

As many as 1,000 American flags are often provided for placement upon a veterans grave located at cemeteries including Memorial Park, Oakland, Sugar Creek and Higbee cemetery, and also at other smaller-sized locations within Randolph County.

Avery encouraged residents and businesses to honor all U.S. Veterans and persons who currently are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces by displaying an American flag outside their home or business on Monday.

Persons should also follow guidelines in a booklet named ““Etiquette of the Stars and Stripes” which informs citizens to raise the flag half staff until 12 p.m., and then raise the flag to full staff for the remainder of the day that it is displayed.

Weather permitting, the annual Veterans Flag Project is scheduled for 9 a.m. this Saturday at Moberly's Oakland Cemetery. Many volunteers are needed to report at the cemetery's kiosk site and assist with the raising of nearly 500 American flags throughout the cemetery that morning said Avery.

The project began in July 2009 and 50 flags were purchased and raised. The multitude of American flags will adorn the cemetery at least through the July 4 holiday.