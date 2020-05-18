





There currently are no more active cases of COVID-19 in Randolph County after the last remaining patient from eight total cases recovered Monday, according to the Randolph County Health Department.

Randolph County recorded its first COVID-19 case March 24 and its most recent April 4.

Despite the low number of total positive cases in the county, social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders limited the virus’ spread, health department Deputy Administrator Craig Parsons said.

“We’re better safe than sorry,” he said. “And we still don’t know much about the virus. It’s just one of those things where you have to make the best judgment call that you can.”

Most people have done well to follow the guidelines and orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, he said.

“I think everybody has been really good about following the orders and doing everything they can to distance,” Parsons said. “I would like to see more people wearing masks in public. I think that’s maybe the only the thing they have fallen short on.”

Even though statewide case numbers are steadily declining and there are no positive cases in the county, social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are still incredibly important, he said.

“I don’t think anything really has changed,” Parsons said. “It’s just as important now as ever, especially now that non-essential businesses have reopened to some extent.”

Those who contract COVID-19 may not show symptoms for up to two weeks or at all, so they still can spread the virus without exhibiting symptoms. Personal protective equipment and testing still are limited statewide and in the county, Parsons said. So, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and practice good hygenie to continue limited the virus’ spread, he said.

The health department, Moberly city staff and the Moberly School District are working with the county to secure federal funding to purchase cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and testing. There are no updates on when more testing and equipment will come, Parsons said.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday in neighboring Audrain County, the county’s largest jump in cases to date. They were traced to hog farms in Thompson and Paris by the Audrain County Health Department. That county has six total cases, with five still active.

