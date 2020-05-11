The University of Missouri has furloughed 579 employees, including 26 who will not work for 12 weeks, as it seeks to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job actions, posted in aggregate Friday by the university, do not break down where any of the employees work or if the furloughs are short-term, defined as one week, or long-term, defined by the UM System rules as at least two weeks. There is also no indication of how much money the furloughs will save.

The number reported Friday covers the campus, which has a total non-student employment of 11,003, and MU Health Care, which had an employee headcount of 7,405 before it began layoffs and furloughs.

Of the UM System’s total employment of almost 31,250 people, 57 percent live in Boone County.

The reported 579 furloughs may actually be lower than the number of employees who have been told they must take unpaid time off, spokesman Christian Basi said Monday.

That is the number that has been entered into the university's human resources system, and were either taken last week or in coming weeks, Basi said.

The university is struggling with significant budget cuts from the state and a likely reduction in enrollment for the fall. University divisions were told to cut 12.5 percent from their budgets as the UM System works to cover a $180 million shortfall in its $2.4 billion budget for non-health care operations.

In addition to the furloughs, the university has laid off 49 employees, including 32 from MU Health Care, 569 employees have taken salary cuts and 217 have taken voluntary salary cuts of up to 10 percent.

Last week, UM System President and Columbia campus interim Chancellor Mun Choi announced creation of a Program Audit and Restructuring Committee to examine academic program offerings.

The university sent students home in mid-March and moved all instruction online. That will continue through the summer with the Columbia campus and the other three UM campuses planning to resume in-class instruction in August.

Employees on short-term furloughs must take the time off without pay. Their university-paid benefits will continue.

Those who are taking long-term furloughs must exhaust their vacation and personal time and then take unpaid time off to complete the furlough. That makes determining how much the moves will actually save more difficult to calculate, Basi said.

"The university won't save salary money until the person has exhausted personal leave, which could be a few days to several weeks," Basi said.

Salaried employees with at least five years at the university and hourly employees with at least 15 years receive 22 days of paid vacation and four days of personal time each year. The vacation time may be accrued until an employee has two times their maximum annual allowance.

That means employees on long-term furlough could be off work for nine weeks or longer before their pay is cut off.

The university is not breaking its report down by divisions or departments because that may identify people who have been laid off or furloughed, Basi said. The report will be updated every Friday or more often if needed.

"If the numbers grow, we will certainly consider breaking it down further," Basi said.

