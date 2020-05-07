



A Mexico man with an outstanding Callaway County warrant led officers on a short foot pursuit Wednesday morning after running from the scene of a traffic stop.

Mexico Department of Public Safety officers conducted the stop at about 9:27 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Clark Street.

Officers learned one of the vehicle’s occupants, Austin R. Cash, 22, of Mexico, had an outstanding Callaway County arrest warrant.

Cash exited the car but is alleged to have run from the scene. Officers caught up with him after about a three-block chase.

Cash was arrested on the outstanding warrant and on suspicion of resisting arrest or detention. There were no reported injuries.