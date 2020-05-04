In preparation for the June 2 municipal election, the Boone County Clerk’s Office is encouraging residents to apply for absentee ballots to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

County Clerk Brianna Lennon said some regular polling places will not be available due to COVID-19 or scheduling conflicts, but her office has been talking with local public school districts to utilize some of those facilities, according to a news release issued Monday.

"In accordance with recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, buildings that primarily serve individuals with a higher risk of severe illness will not operate as polling places this June," Lennon was quoted in the release. "Our office will be offering voting options to residents of those locations and we plan to offer satellite locations for in-person absentee voting in advance of the election, as well."

Polling places will be supplied with hand sanitizer and election judges will have personal protective equipment, according to the release. The clerk’s office is also working to recruit election judges so that polling places will be adequately staffed. More information is available on the clerk’s website.

The application deadline for a mail absentee ballot is 5 p.m. May 20, the office wrote in the release. Applications will be included with sample ballots and polling place notifications mailed to Boone County voters this week, and can also be found at vote.boonemo.org.

For more information contact clerk@boonecountymo.org or 573-886-4375.