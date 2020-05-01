The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering virtual events to educate and entertain. To access these events, go to https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. You will see the various events listed there. Click on the blue “where to join” portion of the event you wish to visit and you will be directed to that event when it is presented live. Upcoming events include:

Monday, May 4

• Storytime: 10 a.m. This is for children.

• Virtual Book Chat with MCPL’s Angie Strathman: 11:30 a.m. (Request to be added to the group 24 hours prior to the event.)

• Mad Science presents the Science of Magic: 2 p.m. (Register online to access the Zoom meeting instructions as space is limited.

• Story Center Critique Group: 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Beach Party: 10 a.m.

• Virtual Workshop Utilizing “Story” Functions on Social Media: 12 p.m.

• Stay-at-Home Book Group: 3 p.m. (Request to be added to the group 24 hours prior to the event.)

Wednesday, May 6

• The Story Center’s Write-in Wednesday: 9:30 a.m.

• Early Literacy Storytime: 10 a.m. This is for children.

• Tech Class, Microsoft Excel Map Charts: 1 p.m.

• Virtual Adventure, Van Holten Horse Ranch Visit and Book Reading: 2 p.m. (All ages)

Thursday, May 7

• The Story Center Intensive Editing Masterclass: 2:30 p.m.

• Cooking with Tea: 7 p.m. For adults.

Friday, May 8

• Early Literacy Storytime: 10 a.m. This is for children.

• Business Database Demos, QuickBooks with Kelly Head: 12 p.m.

• Flames, Smoke and Sizzle: 2 p.m.

• Mysteries in May: 2:30 p.m. (Request to be added to the group 24 hours prior to the event.)

• Stories for the Family with Brother John: 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

• Get the Grant with Stephanie Parris: 10 a.m.