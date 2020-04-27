Members of the Missouri National Guard will relieve SEMA's Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team who have been conducting screenings, allowing employees to return to their regularly assigned duties.

Brig. Gen. Sharon Martin, Assistant Adjutant General-Army, said in a release today that the Missouri National Guard works hand-in-hand with SEMA to protect the citizens of Missouri, and with the Guard taking over this duty, it will free up MO DMAT-1 personnel to assist Missourians in other ways in the fight against COVID-19.

The Missouri National Guard began performing medical screenings at state government facilities and Missouri National Guard Headquarters on April 21 at the request of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

SEMA initially set up mobile screening stations outside military and government buildings to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Guard works closely with agencies across the state wherever assistance is needed.

“We are fully integrated with state and local partners, and are focused on the health and well-being of our citizens, our service members and their families,” said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard said.