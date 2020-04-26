Phelps County health officials announced today the second case of COVID-19 in Phelps County as well as a probable case of the virus in the area.

Both cases are connected to a patient from Crawford County, who the department said visited Price Chopper in Rolla on April 15.

The Phelps Maries County Health Department also released new locations where people could have had potential exposure to the virus in Rolla.

The department said people at Price Chopper in Rolla from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 and people at the Flooring Nook in Rolla on April 15 and April 16 are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms.

The department said the primary symptoms of the virus are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as shortness of breath and cough. Less common symptoms include headache, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste and generalized muscle aches and pains.

Phelps County health officials said in the release that they are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to assist in the containment of the virus and identify people who may have come in close contact with the patient, as well as monitor people for symptoms.

The department will contact people privately who have had close contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the department said there are two confirmed cases of the virus in Phelps County and one probable case. The department has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Maries County, along with two probable cases that are household members to a previously reported and recovered case in Maries County. The department said there is no risk of exposure to the virus from the two probable cases in Maries.

The department said probable cases are people who have not been tested for COVID-19 but meet the clinical criteria for diagnosis and people who have had close contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

Probable cases also include people who have traveled to a place or reside in an area with sustained, ongoing community spread of the virus, the department said.

The department urges the public to practice social distancing, limit in-person interactions, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, properly wash hands, clean frequently used surfaces and stay home when sick.

“It is of the utmost importance that any individual experiencing symptoms isolate from others,” the department said in its release.

County health officials said people who suspect they have COVID-19 or people who have been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus should call their healthcare provider before seeking care unless it is a life-threatening emergency.