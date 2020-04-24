A Lake Area collaboration is taking place to assist local businesses with the promotion of re-opening the region.

A Lake Area collaboration is taking place to assist local businesses with the promotion of re-opening the region. These efforts are being presented by the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake West Chamber of Commerce, Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Eldon Area Chamber of Commerce, Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau.

The Lake of the Ozarks Area Collaborative Promotional Campaign entails the development of multiple promotional videos designed to support our region’s businesses at no cost to the businesses.

The goal of this campaign is to produce video content with personal messages or voice over descriptions from the Lake Area businesses to use, when they feel the time is appropriate to welcome customers. Completed videos will have background music, campaign graphics, business logos and close with the united “We are The Lake” message. All videos produced will be hosted on a YouTube Channel and native files will be made available for use on all social media platforms and websites.

If you’d like more information, please contact a representative from any of the collaborating organizations.





