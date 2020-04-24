Patients must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties.

When determining who qualifies to be tested for COVID-19, St. Luke’s Health System, which includes Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital, are now referring for testing only on the presence of symptoms; all risk-factor qualifiers have been removed, according to a press release.

Patients must have a referral from a provider based in Livingston, Grundy, or Mercer counties. Only patients or employees who meet the following criteria are eligible for this testing:

Any new symptoms within the last 14 days, including:

Fever of 100 degrees or higher; Loss of smell or taste; Cough; Shortness of breath; Diarrhea; Sore throat; or Body aches.

Persons experiencing any of the above symptoms must call their provider first to obtain a referral to be tested.