Rolla 31 School District was among 23 Missouri school districts and one Missouri school bus transportation company to receive a total of $1.03 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in tandem with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico. Each will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding, according to the EPA’s Region 7 Office. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

“We believe protecting the health of our children and youth is one of our primary missions,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford in a release. “Removing old diesel-engines from our roads and replacing them with reduced-emission engines will provide further protection.”

Applicants replacing buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $20,000 per bus, depending on the size of the bus, according to the EPA.

Rolla 31 School District received $100,000 to replace five buses. Other school districts and the bus transportation company awarded funds were:

— Bowling Green R-I School District received $20,000.

— Exeter R-VI School District received $40,000.

— Farmington R-7 School received $120,000.

— Festus R-VI School District received $115,000.

— Hillsboro R-III School District received $20,000.

— Jarnik Buses received $60,000.

— Lewis County C-1 School District received $40,000.

— Linn Co. R-1 School received $40,000.

— Logan-Rogersville School District received $60,000.

— Louisiana R-III School District received $20,000.

— Neelyville R-IV School District received $20,000.

— Nixa Public Schools received $60,000.

— North Callaway R-I School District received $40,000.

— Oran R-III School District received $20,000.

— Plato R-V School District received $20,000.

— Richards R-V School District received $20,000.

— Risco R-II School District received $20,000.

— Shelby County R-IV School District received $40,000.

— Southland C-9 School District received $40,000.

— Sullivan School District received $40,000.

— Thayer R-II School District received $15,000.

— Willard Public Schools R-2 received $40,000.

— Winston R-VI School District received $20,000.