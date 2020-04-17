Curtis “Curt” G. Britsch, 79, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND.

Curtis “Curt” G. Britsch, 79, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND. A celebration of life memorial service will be planned for sometime in the future as restrictions are lifted that are in place for COVID-19. Curtis Gene was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Rugby, ND, where he attended a rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from Rugby High School in 1958. After high school he served in the North Dakota National Guard. Curt lived in Minnesota for a number of years and was united in marriage to Diane Marie Hanson on Nov. 23, 1970. They later moved to Devils Lake where he established D&M Carpeting. He also had fun running a fireworks stand for many years. Curt enjoyed his free time hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs, all named Patches and time in the kitchen cooking and baking. He even taught one of his nieces how to make lefse. Woodworking was also a hobby that he was very good at and enjoyed. He was preceded in death by; his son, Brian Britsch; and parents, Lemuel and Ella (Stromme) Britsch. Curt is survived by; his loving wife of 49 years, Diane; sisters, Evonne Costello, Gillette, WY, Sandy Norton Britsch, Eagan, MN, and Sue (Mark) Westgard, Mandan, ND; four nieces, one nephew; and special friends, Percy Martinson and Tamarack Eschbach. Condolences may be sent to Diane Britsch 620 14th Avenue NE Apt. No. 38 in Devils Lake, ND 58301 and to www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com.