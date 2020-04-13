



Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miss Missouri competition that typically takes place in June in Mexico has been postponed to late July.

The tentative rescheduled dates are July 26 to Aug. 1.

The Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen competition also is postponed, but a new date and venue have not been determined.

"Although change is never comfortable, we are strong and I am confident our candidates, sponsors, family and friends will come out of this pandemic with a renewed sense of pride for our organizations," Miss Missouri Executive Director Ann Jolly wrote in a letter to competitors, sponsors and localized Miss competitions.

The Miss Missouri organization continues to work on its contingency plan, the letter stated.