The Kirksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and already has one suspect in custody.

KPD officers were called to an apartment on the 600 block of South High Street at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday after getting a call that a man pulled a gun out on another man. When they arrived, they learned an armed robbery had actually happened.

Two males confronted the victim before following him back into his apartment. The two suspects, described as mixed-race males, one in a black hoodie and the other in a green sweat suit, stole cash from the victim.

Later, officers served a search warrant to a residence at the 600 block of South Fifth Street and took one person into custody.

KPD is still investigating the case, searching for the other robber and a third person involved in the robbery. Anyone with information can call 660-785-6945, or the anonymous tip line at 660-627-2878.