The resident had underlying medical conditions.

There has been one death in Linn County attributed to the COVID-19 virus.

Before noon Monday morning, Krista Neblock, administrator of the Linn County Health Department, announced one of the patients included in the counties fiver previously reported cases had died. That patient, she said had an underlying medical condition.

She said he office would not be releasing any more information.

As of Monday afternoon’s deadline, there were five positive test results for COVID-19 in Linn County, one death and one patient had recovered, according to daily updates made by Neblock.

In Livingston County, there was one positive test result.

Statewide, early afternoon numbers, before the state issued updated statistics, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was reporting 110 deaths in Missouri, with a total of 4,160 positive test results.

