Darrel Jackson “Jack” Childers passed away on April 8, 2020 due to complications resulting from surgery, ending an active and engaged life. Jack was the second of five children to Ben and Opal (Wright) Childers, born on February 7, 1939 near Racine MO. He graduated from Granby High School in 1957 where he played basketball and was Basketball Homecoming King. After graduation he served our country in the Army from 1959 to 1962 in Korea and Germany. He was in the Korean honor guard and earned an honorable discharge. Upon return to Southwest Missouri he worked for many years at New Mac Electric Coop, retiring as a foreman after 27 years of service. He resided in rural Neosho for over 60 years where he farmed, raised cattle, horses and cared for his family.

Jack married Linda (Orcutt) Martin and her three children in 1969. They celebrated 50 years together March 3, 2019. In addition to being a good friend and neighbor, he was a father to be admired. Not being a man of many words, Jack taught by example, the value and strength of responsibility and kindness to his children and grandchildren. Lessons that are only a part of the rich legacy he has left behind.

Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as brother Merle Childers (Diane) and two of Merle’s children Daniel and Shelly. Jack is survived by many friends and extended family members: his siblings- Louise Collinsworth (Gene), Betty Anderson (Kenny), and Ben Childers (Billie) and nieces (Pam, Debbie, Rhonda, Rebecca and Sheila} and nephews (Tim, David, Larry and Ryan). Also surviving are his wife, Linda, two daughters Ann Ripka (Robin) of Newport Oregon, Kathy Martin of Diamond, and son Dan Martin (Michelle) of Owasso Michigan and grandchildren Scott Lawson (Mechelle), Jennifer Griffis (Matt), Mary Butler (Bobby), Alex Guebara (Ali), Brian Martin (Ali), Sarah Strachan (Brent),Tanner Martin and great grandchildren Boe Lawson, Luke Lawson, Paige Kruse and Gwen Kruse, Hayley Strachan, Caleb Strachan, Finnick Martin and Daegan Martin. All of whom he served as mentor, teacher and helper.

We are each now and will be forever grateful that our lives have been touched by the honor of having Jack as a sibling, uncle, husband, parent, grandparent and friend. The family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. A celebration of this extraordinary life will be announced at a later date.