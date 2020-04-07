Robert Duane Gleason, age 86, of Tolna, ND, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake, ND.

Robert Duane Gleason, age 86, of Tolna, ND, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake, ND. Services will be held at a later date. Robert was born Jan. 5, 1934, the son of Pete and Bertha (Ritland) Gleason. He lived and worked around the Tolna area most of his life. When he was 18 years old, he joined the Navy at Butte, MT, on Jan. 10, 1952, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 19, 1955, at the Navy Station in Long Beach, CA. He was a member of American Legion Post 162 for many years. Robert’s favorite hobby was horses. He went to farrier school and became a horse farrier. He looked forward to every summer so he could go on the Ft. Seward Wagon Train. He was a teamster or wagon driver for many years from about 1987 to 2015. Robert self-taught himself many trades. He could make or construct almost anything. He was a master builder of buildings and a mason. He built many rock fireplaces all over the country. Robert was also a builder of old-time wagons and wagon wheels. He was a welder and steel fabricator of many items. Robert is survived by; his brother, Harold Gleason; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by; his parents; brothers, Clinton and Marvin; and sisters, Phyliss Klabo and Joyce Odegard.