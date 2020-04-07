Gawlen G. Brown, Sr., age 49, of Fort Totten, ND, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Gawlen G. Brown, Sr., age 49, of Fort Totten, ND, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. His Wake will begin Tuesday, 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. His Burial will be held in the spring at the St. Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com. *UPDATED*