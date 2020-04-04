The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri are working together with JobFinders to find temporary job opportunities for people unemployed because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The first project is to find 20 people who will be paid $15 an hour each to work 40 hours at the Food Bank's Central Pantry and distribution warehouse. The employees will be funded by a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health and will fill in gaps left by the cessation of volunteer activities. Five of the jobs will be at the Food Bank's volunteer room and 15 will work at the pantry.

The jobs will last 10 weeks. All hiring processes are being handled by JobFinders. JobFinders in Columbia can be reached at 573-446-4250.

All of the Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.