



The New Franklin R-1 School District has extended its closure through April 24 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prom also was canceled and the May 10 graduation ceremony was postponed, tentatively, to June 20.

School district staff consulted with other district administrators and the board of education determined the extension was a reasonable course of action, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Brian Cordel.

The planned return date is April 27. Another extension may occur, however. A notice will be sent if there are any more extensions.

The first collection for instructional packets for all students will happen 1-5 p.m. April 8 and 9 on the school’s elementary side circle drive under the awning. All collected materials will be quarantined for a few days after collection.

Parents and guardians also can scan and email the contents of the packet. Those with students in kindergarten through fifth grade should email the classroom teacher. Those with students in sixth through 12th grade should email completed work to subject teachers.

Completed packets also can be mailed to 412 W. Broadway, New Franklin, MO 65274.

The second round of packets will be sent via email. Those without an email will have a hard copy packet mailed or delivered to one’s home. Parents should contact teachers or building principal if you need a packet delivered.