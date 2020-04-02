Cooper County Public Health Center on Monday announced there was a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

It was not travel-related, a news release stated. An investigation is underway by the health center and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to identify any person who may have come in close contact with the patient to monitor for symptoms, help contain the virus.

The health center encourages anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to call a health care provider before seeking care.

The center also encourages the community to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hygiene guidelines to prevent the virus’ spread. This includes frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting hard surfaces and staying home when sick.

There have been 19 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Missouri as of Thursday, with Greene County now reporting six deaths, five in a single nursing home. The Department of Health and Senior Services reported it had received reports of 1,834 confirmed infections Thursday.

The virus is having a significant impact on the Missouri economy. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced major cuts to the Missouri budget.

Parson said during his daily briefing Wednesday that projections show a likely $500 million decline in state revenues for the year that ends June 30, with declines continuing into the next fiscal year.

An increase in federal support for the Medicaid program could offset $300 to $325 million of the shortfall.

To offset the decline, he ordered $61.3 million cut from state appropriations for higher education institutions, about 7 percent of the $900 million total for four-year universities and community colleges.

Overall, Parson ordered $171 million withheld from state general revenue spending, including $6.5 million from the state Division of Tourism. That is about one-third of the division’s total budget to be withheld with one-quarter of the year remaining.

The cuts reduces the University of Missouri System budget by $36.5 million. A move the university understands, UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release.

“The state is working hard to prioritize its resources, and we must all work together to get past this crisis,” he said.

When the financial collapse hit in 2007 and 2008, Missouri revenues declined $1.3 billion over two years and did not fully recover to pre-recession levels until 2014.

Parson continued to state his confidence that the economic recovery after the pandemic will be swift. The economy was strong before the pandemic and it will be again, he said.

Rudi Keller of Columbia Daily Tribune contributed to this report.

