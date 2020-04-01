



Students and staff at St. Joseph Catholic School recently celebrated February and March birthdays.

Celebrating in February were Jackson Inskeep, Grayson Mayfield, Christine Wirths and Adrienne Waller. March birthdays were Carter Mayfield Brennan Imhoff, Nichole Waatring, Aiden Wessing, Ava Hoff and McKenzi Dillner.

Honor roll

Students who recently made the A Honor roll were Levi Wolfe, Owen Rentel, Colton Hodges, Natan Imhoff, Henry Stark, Audrey Wolfe, Catherine Schuster, Cole Weber, Tyson Martin, Daylan Wirths, Ean Wessing, Jasper Mitchell, Kiley Tavenner, Arleigh Watring, Britta Hoff, Anna Wolfe, Evie Stark, Cloey Tavenner, Sadie Streck, Elaina Wirths, Maddie Watring, Ava Hoff, Weston Rentel, Katie Fenical and Grace Reuter.

Those named to the B honor roll were Nolan Leonard, Lucas Watring, Cooper Hoff, Halea Hoff, Wyatt Weber and Logan Goehman.

Speech meet

Students worked hard and came back with ribbons from a recent speech meet. Those honored were Cooper Hoff, red ribbon; Anna Wolfe, blue ribbon; Logan Goehman, blue ribbon; Weston Rentel, blue ribbon; Ava Hoff, blue ribbon; and Maddie Watring, blue ribbon.