



Report as of April 1

Cooper County Sheriff

Sarah Cathryne Burnetto, 39, Columbia, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Accidents

March 27

Two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

March 29

Two-vehicle accident in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

March 30

Two-vehicle accident, 10:30 a.m., 1500 block of East Morgan. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle accident, 7:12 p.m., 2400 block of Main Street near Casey’s General Store. No reported injuries or arrests.