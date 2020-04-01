





The April 5 Community Easter Egg Hunt is postponed, Dawn Kuster announced. She plans to have it as soon as orders limiting gathering sizes are lifted.

Young girl goes missing

A 5-year-old girl went missing from her parents’ yard for a couple hours March 26. The whole town was out looking for her. The girl was found under her bed.

She was scared she was going to be in trouble when she heard her mother frantically calling her name after seeing her child was not in the yard. The parents were exceptionally thankful for all the help. The girl received many hugs. Community members are pleased with the happy ending.

The community also is coming together to help each other out during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those who visit Boonville or other larger communities pick up items for others so people do not have to get out.

Zion Activities Center makes improvements

Zion Activities Center in Lone Elm has made some improvements while students are home. Concrete was poured in front of the building and around to the side doors. This will make it easier for handicapped access into the building and help make it easier to enter for everyone.

If you are doing anything that you would like to be included in the Bunceton news, please email at bfcnews@live.com. Activities still are happening in isolation, such as homeschooling. Pictures are always welcomed.