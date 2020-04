A Boonville High School student recently placed at the Robert J. Stuckey essay-writing contest.

Marina Firman won second place with “Growing Up with Books.” The essay was part of a creative writing assignment from teacher Margie Brimer. Students had to write at least 1,500 words and enter the competition.

Stuckey received a $750 prize and she was recognized at a Friends of the University of Missouri Libraries Council meeting.