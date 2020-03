A resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 36, scheduled to begin soon, has been postponed. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the resurfacing of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 from the Livingston County line to Route 13 in Hamilton.

The contractor had planned to begin pavement repair today, March 27, but has had to delay, according to a press release from MoDOT. A new start date has not been announced.