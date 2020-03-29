Report as of March 29

Cooper County Sheriff

DeAndre J Cothran, 34, St. Louis, Cooper County warrant for first-degree assault or attempted and armed criminal action Bond set at $20,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Accidents

March 26, single-vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 Block of West Ashley Road. Vehicle driver transported by EMS for minor injuries.

March 26, two-vehicle accident at 2:10 p.m. in the area of Main and Walnut. No reported injuries.

March 26, motorcycle accident at 6:57 p.m. in the area of Main and Poplar. Driver transported by EMS for minor injuries.