Agricutlure producers who are a part of the Missouri Natural Resource Conservation Service can apply for 2020 funding online.

The deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program and the EQIP-Regional Conservation Partnership Program is March 30.

The deadline for the Conservation Stewardship Program-Classic is June 1.

Producers may submit a signed and dated application via the mail, fax, scan, email or submit through the agency approved Client-Gateway.

Application can be requested through the local NRCS office via telephone, email or letter received by the sign-up cut-off date. NRCS will follow-up to obtain applicant signature’s prior the application being ranked. If an application is not signed and returned to the local NRCS office prior to ranking the application will be considered invalid.

NRCS offices can be found in the phone book under “U.S. Government, Department of Agriculture,” or online.