Report as of March 26

Cooper County Sheriff

Roy Dale Wiser, 61, Fulton, charged with felony driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond set at $7500 cash or surety. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jerry Daniel Cerveny, 41, Moberly, charged with driving while intoxicated — Persistent Offender and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond set at $10,000. He remains in custody at CCDC

Richard Maupin, 60, Boonville, charged with a probation violation on original charge of driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond set at $4,500. He posted bond and was released.

Javontay Malik Knight, 23, Jefferson City, charged with a probation violation on original charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. No bond.

DeAndre J Cothran, 34, St. Louis, charged with first-degree or attempted assault and armed criminal action. Bond set at $20,000 cash or surety. He posted and was released.

Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Eric L. Coleman, 49, Boonville, served an outstanding Cooper County warrant at CCDC charging him with failure to appear on original charges of trespassing and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $100 cash only. He also was served a new warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Joe R. Ford, 35, Boonville, was served a Cooper County warrant at CCDC charging him with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault. Bond set at $75,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Eric L. Smith, 23, Marshall, was served outstanding Cooper County warrants at CCDC charging him with failure to appear on original charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond set at $250 cash only. He remains in custody.

24 Hour Holds

Joe R. Ford, 35, Boonville, charged with third-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, peace disturbance and second-degree property damage. Bond was set at $14,500 cash or surety.

Eric L. Coleman, 49, Boonville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $11,500 cash or surety. He lso had a Cooper County Warrant for Trespassing, bond $100 cash.

Brian M. Brown, 21, Boonville, charged with possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop at stop sign. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Alicia P. Moellering, 21, Maryland Heights, charged with possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Accidents

March 20, two-vehicle accident at Main Street and East Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.