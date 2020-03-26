A few Bunceton High School seniors gathered March 18 ahead of the school district closure through at least April 13 so they could socialize before going into isolation related to the new coronavirus.

“They understand the potential for a longer period of quarantine may be in the cards,” a high school business teacher wrote.

Landon Petree, Braxton Kempf and George Troupe posed for some pictures for potentially one last time as seniors. Trevor Anderson in the multimedia class helped take pictures. Juniors Jason Burnett and Hunter Shuffield also posed for pictures, understanding the gravity of the situation.

“I think it's important for us all to acknowledge the sacrifice the class of 2020 is making to keep the rest of us safe,” the teacher wrote.

Churches close doors; worshiping continues

The limited gatherings order issued by Gov. Mike Parson closed church doors March 22, but it did not stop pastors from reaching out to their parishioners.

The Rev. Tad Schuldt of the Bunceton Federated Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Boonville gave his members a link to follow which gave the order of worship just like in weekly bulletins.

There was music to listen to with words printed so congregants could sing along. He also is providing his sermons weekly on YouTube.

Pastor Weisenborn of Zion Lutheran Church in Boonville used his smart phone to video the service so all could be "at church" for his Wednesday Lenten service and Sunday service.

Three churches from northern Missouri reportedly came together like a drive in movie. Everyone sat in their cars in a large parking lot and listened to the service by loud speakers.

The Don Carlos Homestead

Lincoln University Professior of Anthropology Christine Boston will discuss her archaeology dig at the Don Carlos Homestead site in northern Moniteau County at 2 p.m. April 19 at Prairie Home United Methodist Church. NOTE: It is not known if this event was postponed or canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The homestead was occupied from 1828 to the 1950’s by the Don Carlos family.

Carter Morgan Don Carlos traveled from Kentucky to Mid-Missouri before Moniteau became its own county. According to family lore, Don Carlos was a Spanish prince who chose to try the New World over taking an allowance from his family after losing his land and title in the War for Polish Succession in Europe.

He built a 2 story home near what would become Prairie Home, where he and 3 wives created a family of 17 children. His descendants were involved in the formative years of the area, helping organize the Prairie Home Fair, drawing railroad lines through the area, establishing phone lines, establishing early stores and serving in elected positions in both Moniteau and Cooper Counties. The homestead was sold in the 1950’s after 3 generations of the Don Carlos family, and the home was eventually taken down.

Boston’s dig began with the known perimeter of the Don Carlos farmhouse and a half-buried, abandoned wagon. A cellar was then discovered the site of what they believe was a blacksmith’s shop. Some of the artifacts she and her students have unearthed include glass and pottery shards, wax paper tin-roofing material, bullet casings, a bridle and varying sizes of horseshoes, a carriage coin and pieces of a wood burning stove.

Boston and her students have spent the last four years digging at the homestead.