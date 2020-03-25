Westminster College in Fulton announced Wednesday that it is waiving the requirement to have a college placement test to gain admission.

Fall applicants will not need an ACT or SAT score for admission in the fall, the college said.

The decision came after cancellation of the May 2 SAT, the postponement of the April 4 ACT to June 13, and campus closures throughout the United States. Westminster began online coursework on March 23.

Wesminster will also guarantee that merit-based scholarships will continue for students who are trying to keep up with coursework during the COVID-19 campus closure.