While Cooper County does have one confirmed case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, county leaders are not considering a stay-at-home order. At least, not yet.

Boone County issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday. It limits people from venturing out except for essential needs, such as food or health care. The Boone County order is in effect until at least April 24.

“Things are changing all the time, but at this time, we think people are doing a good job distancing. We are real happy with what people are doing,” Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragery said.

If the situation changes, a stay-at-home order may still be considered, he said.

“We differ from Boone County in that we don’t have the population density that they have, so we have somewhat of a natural distancing that they don’t have. People in [Cooper County] are doing a good job. They are standing back and doing what they are supposed to do,” Baragary said.

Neighboring Randolph County, also with one confirmed case, has instituted a stay-at-home order. Its order mirrors the one issued in Boone County and Columbia.

Exempted activities from the Boone County order include obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider; obtaining food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home, maintaining a household, or supplies necessary for working from home; outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running; caring for a family member in another household; caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

Most business in the county is now being conducted by phone or email as restrictions increase.

Rudi Keller of Columbia Daily Tribune and Erik Cliburn of Moberly Monitor-Index contributed to this report.