Animals Best Friends has several cats that are looking for good foster or forever homes.

Regarding the transmission of the coronavirus from animals to humans, the CDC states: “Coronaviruses that infect animals can become able to infect people, but this is rare.” You do not have to put off adopting animals or drop your animals off at the local shelter. Please do not abandon your animals!

Charlie is a handsome black, domestic short hair cat. He is 17 months old and has a sweet disposition. When ABF got him, they discovered that Charlie is declawed so he cannot go outside. He is a very sweet cat that loves attention. Charlie will make a wonderful family member.

Kiki and Kiwi are seven-month-old sisters. They are domestic short hair tabbies. Kiki and Kiwi have sweet dispositions and love to play. These sisters will make great family members. These sisters can be adopted separately. They do not have to be adopted together.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting these or any of Animals Best Friends’ kids, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support they receive from the community. We also want to assure you again that catching the coronavirus from an animal is extremely rare. Please do not dump your animals!