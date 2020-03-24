Hours after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed Tuesday in Randolph County, the county commission announced a stay-at-home order for all county residents.

The order will be in effect starting 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until April 24.

The order closely mirrors the orders made in Boone County and Columbia earlier Tuesday.

"This is not the final escalation," Presiding Commissioner John Truesdell said. "It can get worse, or better. However, you want to look at it. The security can get even tighter."

The new order will allow people to continue essential activities, such as visiting medical providers, obtaining food and other household supplies and caring for a family member. It will also allow restaurants to continue with take-out and delivery service and allow child care centers to remain open under restrictive limits on the number of children served.

Exemptions to the order include:

Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider;Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members such as food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home;Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household;Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home;Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running;Performing work providing essential services at an essential businessCaring for a family member in another householdCaring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

County residents should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and practice social distancing when venturing outside of their homes, Truesdell said.

"Please, people, take this seriously," he said. "This is for real. This is how this problem has been quadrupling in some places."

Violating the order is considered a class A misdemeanor and could result in a year of jail time, a $1,000 fine, or both for violators.

Though the courthouse still is open to the public, there is limited access, Presiding Commissioner John Truesdell said. Only those with urgent business at the courthouse should come in person and they should call ahead, he said.

Sheriff Mark Nichols urged anyone who has business with the sheriff’s department to reach via phone or email.

"If any business can be conducted by phone, we are requesting that take place versus people coming through the courthouse or having personal contact with deputies," he said. "We want to try to kill this virus as quick as we possibly can."

Moberly City Manager Brian Crane supported the commission’s decision to enact the stay-at-home order.

"Now that we’ve got at least one confirmed case in the county, I think we have to be cognizant of the ramifications of [the virus] and the effect it’s going to have on our community," Crane said.

The order announcement came a day after the Moberly City Council declared a state of emergency. The county declared an emergency a week before the order.

Both emergency declarations will potentially give the city and county access to state and federal emergency funds to help mitigate the financial burden of the pandemic. As part of the city’s declaration, each department is designing a plan to limit employee and citizen exposure to the virus, Crane said.

